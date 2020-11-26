Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,230,000 after acquiring an additional 275,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 20.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,550,000 after acquiring an additional 881,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 443,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

