Barclays Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

