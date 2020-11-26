Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 12.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 14.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Barclays by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 7.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.