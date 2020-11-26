BidaskClub Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.56.
Shares of HOLX opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49.
In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $37,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
