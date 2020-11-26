BidaskClub Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $37,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

