Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

BDSX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Biodesix stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Biodesix has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.13.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

