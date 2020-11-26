Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Biodesix has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.13.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

