Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.37

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.37 and last traded at C$7.32, with a volume of 70219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of $388.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

