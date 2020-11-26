Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Bensley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $504,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blue Apron by 1,472.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

