Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit