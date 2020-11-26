Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $17.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a PE ratio of -41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 6.9% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Brightcove by 74.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit