Brokerages Set At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) PT at $15.93

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of HOME opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 11,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $256,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 366,330 shares valued at $7,839,462. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in At Home Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 164,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

