Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $57.88

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,500 shares of company stock worth $32,800,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 147,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.