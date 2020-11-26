Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $215.27

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $217.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,284,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,155,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

