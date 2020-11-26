Brokerages Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) PT at $2.55

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

LXRX opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

