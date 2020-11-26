Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $205.42

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 25.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $214.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.41. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $216.07. The company has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

