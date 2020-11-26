Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target at $17.83

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 24.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

