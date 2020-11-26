Brokerages Set Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target at $12.33

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $924.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Secureworks by 115.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Secureworks by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Secureworks by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

