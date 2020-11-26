Brokerages Set Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Target Price at $118.67

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $118.51 on Monday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,488. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

