Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $13.95

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $23.35 on Monday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,168.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.