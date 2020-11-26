Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target at $39.73

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WestRock by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

