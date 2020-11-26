Brokers Issue Forecasts for Elbit Systems Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Elbit Systems in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

ESLT stock opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $130.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

