BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $60.56.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BRP from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

