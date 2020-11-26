Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.46.

Brunswick stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.99. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 180.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Comments


