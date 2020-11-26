BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.59.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

