Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 20th, Cal Henderson sold 100 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 20th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $95,970.00.
  • On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $49,005.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $48,675.00.
  • On Monday, October 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $47,415.00.
  • On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $45,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00.
  • On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WORK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth about $17,721,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

