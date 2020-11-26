Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

