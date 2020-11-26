Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

