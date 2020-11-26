Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $80.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -228.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

