CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CatchMark Timber Trust has a payout ratio of -158.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -337.5%.

NYSE CTT opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $481.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

