Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPCAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CPCAY stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

