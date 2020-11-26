CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.89

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 241387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Santander lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 1,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,629 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

