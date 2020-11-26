CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,198,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,183,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.69% of CenterPoint Energy worth $177,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

