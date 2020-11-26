Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

