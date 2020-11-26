Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

