Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05.
NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.10.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.
Further Reading: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.