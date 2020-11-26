Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

