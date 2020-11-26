Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $218.03 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.