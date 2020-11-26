Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $519.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $537.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.56.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.