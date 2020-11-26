Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.