Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $903,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

