Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $903,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit