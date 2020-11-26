Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $151.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

