Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

