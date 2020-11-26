ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $74.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after buying an additional 1,393,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $44,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 173.6% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 409,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

