Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

CHMI stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

