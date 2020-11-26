Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD opened at $18.94 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $1,981,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $10,144,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $39,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $47,797,000.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.