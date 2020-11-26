Chris Killingstad Sells 15,302 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,071,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00.

TNC opened at $69.88 on Thursday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 76.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tennant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

