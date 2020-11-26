Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,300.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 615.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,997,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,258,115 shares of company stock valued at $607,936,870. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

