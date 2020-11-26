Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trimble were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,959 shares of company stock worth $2,519,977. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

