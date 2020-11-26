Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,188,000 after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 673,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock worth $7,263,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $174.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $180.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

