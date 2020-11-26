Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

JAZZ opened at $141.83 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $158.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $3,052,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

