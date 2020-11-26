Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 4,287 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,330. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $72.38 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.